HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of HCP opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,466.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,421,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,639,660. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 293.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,654,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth $71,490,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $48,995,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

