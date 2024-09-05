HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RLYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rallybio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rallybio

Rallybio Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RLYB stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Rallybio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Rallybio during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,873,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 36,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.