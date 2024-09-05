HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Invivyd Price Performance

Invivyd stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Invivyd has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invivyd

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVVD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Invivyd by 68.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Invivyd

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

