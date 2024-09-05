HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IOBT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a market cap of $63.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IO Biotech will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IO Biotech

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of IO Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,377,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in IO Biotech by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

