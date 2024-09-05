Head-To-Head Review: OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OneSpan and Brand Engagement Network’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $247.53 million 2.35 -$29.80 million ($0.18) -85.22 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 1,069.41 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Brand Engagement Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneSpan.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

95.5% of OneSpan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of OneSpan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for OneSpan and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 2 1 0 2.33 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSpan currently has a consensus price target of $13.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.82%. Brand Engagement Network has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 430.97%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than OneSpan.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan 6.60% 18.69% 11.29% Brand Engagement Network N/A -452.27% -40.40%

Volatility & Risk

OneSpan has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats OneSpan on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions; and Digipass FX1 BIO, a physical passkey with fingerprint scan built for the workforce authentication market. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary, an online notary solution developed for organizations with in-house notaries; and OneSpan Trust Vault, a blockchain-based decentralized digital storage solution that helps organizations meet compliance, regulatory, and chain of custody requirements for critical documents. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Brand Engagement Network

(Get Free Report)

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.