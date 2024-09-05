Head to Head Survey: Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) versus Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and Healthcare Triangle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $45.17 million 1.02 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -20.95 Healthcare Triangle $21.93 million 0.18 -$12.34 million ($2.56) -0.28

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Triangle. Creative Realities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Creative Realities and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Creative Realities currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -2.40% 0.23% 0.09% Healthcare Triangle -48.54% -773.20% -113.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Healthcare Triangle shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats Healthcare Triangle on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

