Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) PT Raised to $7.00

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.93.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.23. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hello Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth $2,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

