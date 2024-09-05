Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Down 3.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hello Group traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 346,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,834,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,553,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $898.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

