Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.50 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.