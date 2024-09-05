Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives $21.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $493,729.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,589 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 390,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 56,288 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $684,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.