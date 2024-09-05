Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 605.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 493,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $752,122.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,945.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $752,122.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

