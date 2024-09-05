Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLMN

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Hillman Solutions has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.