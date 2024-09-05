Hixon Zuercher LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.5% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,016,878,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,379 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $219.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.54. The company has a market capitalization of $629.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

