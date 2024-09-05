HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Shares Down 0.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €78.50 ($87.22) and last traded at €79.40 ($88.22). Approximately 6,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.50 ($88.33).

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €77.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.35.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

