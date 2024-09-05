Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $191.03 and last traded at $191.03. Approximately 26,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 82,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.69.

Specifically, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total value of $2,003,721.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,489.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $143,682.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.58.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.73% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

