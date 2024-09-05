IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 12th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $293.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. IBEX has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.49.
