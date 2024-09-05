ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in ICICI Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,353,000 after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ICICI Bank by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 528,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,221,000 after purchasing an additional 74,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

