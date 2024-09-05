ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
ICICI Bank Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:IBN opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ICICI Bank has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
