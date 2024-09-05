IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) PT Raised to $3.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IGC Pharma Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.