IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC) PT Raised to $3.75 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

IGC Pharma (NYSEMKT:IGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEMKT IGC opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead product is IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s; and TGR-63, IGC-1C, IGC-M3, and LMP in pre-clinical development.

