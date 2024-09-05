Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $244.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.96. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

