Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.69 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.16). 354,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 593,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.16).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.50) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of £365.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,202.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 87.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

