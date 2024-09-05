Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 88.69 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.16). 354,814 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 593,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.16).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.50) price target on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT Trading Up 0.1 %
Impact Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17,500.00%.
About Impact Healthcare REIT
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impact Healthcare REIT
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impact Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.