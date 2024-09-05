Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 242.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INVZ. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Shares of INVZ opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Innoviz Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 338.67% and a negative return on equity of 75.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 85.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 39,633 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

