InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

