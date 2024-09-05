InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
