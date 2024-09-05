Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £71,750 ($94,345.83).

On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($282,643.00).

LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.22 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.53.

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

