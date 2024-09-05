Insider Buying: Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Mills acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,435 ($18.87) per share, with a total value of £71,750 ($94,345.83).
Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Christopher Mills purchased 15,000 shares of Oryx International Growth Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,433 ($18.84) per share, with a total value of £214,950 ($282,643.00).
Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance
LON:OIG opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £194.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.22 and a beta of 0.88. Oryx International Growth Fund Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,499.97 ($19.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,376.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.53.
About Oryx International Growth Fund
Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oryx International Growth Fund
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oryx International Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.