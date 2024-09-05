Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).
Filtronic Stock Down 0.6 %
FTC stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.34. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.84.
Filtronic Company Profile
