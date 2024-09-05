Insider Selling: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £12,343.75 ($16,231.10).

Filtronic Stock Down 0.6 %

FTC stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 71.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.34. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 82 ($1.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of £170.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,800.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Filtronic Company Profile

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

