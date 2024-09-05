International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $145.00. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $203.17 and last traded at $203.11. Approximately 574,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,220,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.28.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $187.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

