Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Further Reading
