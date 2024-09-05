Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE INUV opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 46.09% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

