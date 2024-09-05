Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.02 and last traded at $105.02. 5,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 17,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.56.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

