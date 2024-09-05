Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Shares Up 0.9%

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 528,288 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 386% from the average daily volume of 108,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 700,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 315,036 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $9,968,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,556,000.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

