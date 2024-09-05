Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2024

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMOFree Report) by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,339,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IDMO stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.