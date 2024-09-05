Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.71% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systelligence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,339,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

IDMO stock opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

