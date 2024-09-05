Invesque (TSE:IVQ) Trading Up 11.1%

Invesque Inc. (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 12,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 471.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$11.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Invesque had a negative net margin of 33.48% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of C$58.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesque Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

