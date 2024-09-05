Investors Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,002 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVI stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $73.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

