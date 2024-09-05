Investors Purchase High Volume of Sensata Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,358 call options.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.
Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.
Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.
