Investors Purchase High Volume of Sensata Technologies Call Options (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,051 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,358 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $36.52 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

