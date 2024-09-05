IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) PT Lowered to $4.00

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 314.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of IOBT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $63.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IO Biotech will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $68,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOBT. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 987,654 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IO Biotech by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 67.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

