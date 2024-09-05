IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IO Biotech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ IOBT opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.48.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IO Biotech news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 51,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $68,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,822,642.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in IO Biotech by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,341,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 987,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in IO Biotech by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

