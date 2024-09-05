Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.68.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $116,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $732,371. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

