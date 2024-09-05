IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Get Free Report) rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.02 and last traded at $45.98. Approximately 2,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $395.44 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned 0.31% of IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About IQ Candriam ESG U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The IQ Candriam ESG US Equity ETF (IQSU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Candriam ESG US Equity index. The fund tracks a proprietary index of large-cap US stocks selected by ESG criteria and weighted by market capitalization. IQSU was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by IndexIQ.

