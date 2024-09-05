IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Shares Down 0.1%

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 117,344 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 81,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

