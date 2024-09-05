iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG opened at $124.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $90.71 and a 12 month high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.