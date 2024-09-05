iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.53. 20,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 19,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.95% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

