iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.