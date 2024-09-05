iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.66.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.68.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.