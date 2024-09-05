iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stake Lessened by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $134.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $137.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.20.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

