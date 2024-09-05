iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.44. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

