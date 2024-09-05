iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) Shares Down 0%

iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 30,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 47,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.