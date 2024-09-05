iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Cut by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $95.60 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $95.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

