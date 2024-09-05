iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,990,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,039,000 after buying an additional 798,015 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after buying an additional 127,367 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after buying an additional 2,930,610 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after buying an additional 112,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $65.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.91. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

