iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73. 7,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.