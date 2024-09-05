iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.04 and last traded at $79.73. 7,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.76.
iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.