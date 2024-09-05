iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISZE – Get Free Report) shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23. The company has a market cap of $5.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of the natural log of their market capitalization.

