iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 130,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 821.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,879,000 after acquiring an additional 132,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,802,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWM opened at $212.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average is $206.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

