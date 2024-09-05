iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after purchasing an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 53,718 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 400.3% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 315,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,000 after buying an additional 252,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 294,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

