iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 712.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $214.20 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $144.40 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.99.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

